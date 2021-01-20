South Kashmir teen injured in scissor attack in Punjab's Patiala, accused held

Police in Punjab have arrested a youth for an alleged attack on a 19-year-old south Kashmir teen in Patiala district of Punjab on Monday that left him grievously injured.

The victim identified as Danish Ahmad from south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, who works as a caterer in the Punjab city, was stabbed by Vivek alias Veeru with a scissor at around 9:30 pm on Sunday outside a barber shop leaving him grievously injured, In-charge Police Station Kotwali Patiala, Inderpal Singh told Greater Kashmir over phone.

Singh said that Danish was stabbed in his abdomen by Veeru after the two had an argument at the barber shop where he had gone for a haircut.

Danish was shifted to the nearby Rajinder Nagar Hospital for treatment even as the accused was earlier let off by the police despite a complaint lodged by the victim’s friends, President J&K Students Association, Nasir Khuehami said.

He, however, added that all the accused has now been booked under FIR number 21/21 under section 307 of IPC after intervention by Punjab Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh and his Media Advisor, Raveen Thukral.

Inderpal confirmed the FIR against Veeru at Police Station Kotwali Patiala.

Punjab CM, Captain Amarinder tweeted that he was happy to have been able to help the victim adding that he saw “all Kashmiri students as part of our family and want all of you to look at Punjab as your second home”.

“I and my government are always there for you,” he wrote.