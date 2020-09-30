India, Latest News
UPDATED: September 30, 2020, 3:22 PM

Special court verdict in Babri case runs counter to SC judgement, constitutional spirit: Cong

Delivering the much-awaited verdict in the 28-year-old case, CBI judge S K Yadav did not accept newspapers and video cassettes as evidence.
File Image of Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala

The Congress Wednesday said the decision of the special CBI court to acquit all the accused in Babri Masjid demolition case runs counter to a Supreme Court judgement and the constitutional spirit.

Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said every Indian who has innate faith in the Constitution and in the spirit of communal amity and brotherhood expects and urges the central and state governments to file an appeal against the decision of the special court.

“The decision of the Special Court to acquit all the accused in Babri Masjid demolition case runs counter to Supreme Court judgement as also the constitutional spirit,” Surjewala said.

The Supreme Court in its judgement on November 9 last year, pronounced by five judges, had clearly held that the demolition of Babri Masjid was a clear illegality and egregious violation of the rule of law , Surjewala told reporters.

“But the Special Court exonerated all the accused. It is clear that the decision of the Special Court runs counter to the decision of the Supreme Court of India,” he said.

“Entire Country witnessed a deep-rooted political conspiracy by BJP-RSS and its leaders to destroy the country’s communal amity and brotherhood for usurping power at any cost,” he alleged.

All the 32 accused in the Babri mosque demolition case, including BJP veterans L K Advani and MM Joshi, were on Wednesday acquitted by a special CBI court here which said there was no conclusive proof against them.

The case relates to the razing of the disputed structure in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992, which triggered riots for several months leaving nearly 2,000 people dead across the country.

