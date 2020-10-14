Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 14, 2020, 10:13 AM

Special Police Officer goes missing with 2 AK-rifles in central Kashmir's Chadoora

In a similar incident, a Sashastra Seema Bal constable has also gone missing from his camp in Chadoora along with a magazine of INSAS rifle.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 14, 2020, 10:13 AM

A Special Police Officer (SPO) has gone missing from a camp of Special Operations Group (SOG) along with two AK-47 rifles, officials said on Wednesday. 

Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that Altaf Hassan (Belt No. 1197 /SPO) son of Ghulam Hassan Bhat of Qazipora Chadoora, who was posted at SOG Camp Chadoora, went missing along with two AK-47 rifles and  three magazines. 

Trending News
Representational Photo

Man injured after army vehicle hits minibus in Ganderbal, locals protest

Representational Image

Two militants killed in brief shootout in south Kashmir's Shopian, searches underway

File Photo

Police order restrictions on traffic movement on Kashmir highway on all Fridays till Nov 30

Representational Photo

Army soldiers in Kashmir being trained to kill drones

Confirming it, a police officer told GNS that a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

In a similar incident, a Sashastra Seema Bal constable has also gone missing from his camp in Chadoora along with a magazine of INSAS rifle.

Tagged in , , , ,
Related News