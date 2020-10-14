Special Police Officer goes missing with 2 AK-rifles in central Kashmir's Chadoora

A Special Police Officer (SPO) has gone missing from a camp of Special Operations Group (SOG) along with two AK-47 rifles, officials said on Wednesday.

Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that Altaf Hassan (Belt No. 1197 /SPO) son of Ghulam Hassan Bhat of Qazipora Chadoora, who was posted at SOG Camp Chadoora, went missing along with two AK-47 rifles and three magazines.

Confirming it, a police officer told GNS that a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

In a similar incident, a Sashastra Seema Bal constable has also gone missing from his camp in Chadoora along with a magazine of INSAS rifle.