Jammu, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Jammu ,
UPDATED: May 12, 2020, 8:44 PM

Special train carrying stranded residents from Delhi to reach Udhampur tomorrow

GK Web Desk
Jammu ,
UPDATED: May 12, 2020, 8:44 PM
GK Pic
GK Pic

As a sequel to government’s initiatives of bringing back the people stuck up outside J&K to their homes in a safe and comfortable environment,  special train will be reaching Udhampur Railway station tomorrow.

According to an official statement, special train from Delhi carrying 1200 passengers is likely to reach its destination early morning at 05:00 am

Trending News

400 Kashmiris stranded in Hyderabad seek evacuation

Lone seeks release of Sagar, others

VC KU orders relaxation in statutes for research scholars

Political parties outraged over civilian killing in Budgam

“The entire process of boarding and de-boarding is being organised while strictly adhering to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19”.

Related News