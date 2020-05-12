Special train carrying stranded residents from Delhi to reach Udhampur tomorrow

As a sequel to government’s initiatives of bringing back the people stuck up outside J&K to their homes in a safe and comfortable environment, special train will be reaching Udhampur Railway station tomorrow.

According to an official statement, special train from Delhi carrying 1200 passengers is likely to reach its destination early morning at 05:00 am

“The entire process of boarding and de-boarding is being organised while strictly adhering to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19”.