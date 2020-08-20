Kashmir, Latest News
Irfan Raina
Ganderbal ,
UPDATED: August 20, 2020, 2:22 PM

Speeding truck crushes minor girl to death in Kangan

In a tragic road accident, a minor girl was crushed to death by a speeding truck near Ganiwan area of Kangan in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Thursday.

Reports said that a speeding LP truck bearing number JK01A-2124
on the way from Leh to Srinagar hit an 8 year-old Aadiya Anwar, killing her on the spot.

Station House Officer, police station Gund, Syed Sajad told Greater Kashmir that the girl died on spot after being hit by the truck. He said that the accident took place near Ganiwan on Srinagar-Leh highway.

“We have seized the vehicle and arrested the driver. A case has been registered in this regard,” he said.

Soon after the accident, locals held a protest to demand strict action against the erring driver.

