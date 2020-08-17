SPO, two CRPF personnel killed in Baramulla militant attack

Militants on Monday attacked a joint Naka party in Kreeri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, leaving a Special Police Officer (SPO) and two CRPF personnel dead.

Quoting a senior police officer, news agency GNS reported that the militants fired upon the naka party today morning. The fire, he said, was retaliated by the forces, triggering a brief exchange of fire, in which a Special Police officer (SPO) was killed and two CRPF personnel wounded.

He said the injured troopers were rushed to a hospital where they succumbed. The slain SPO was identified as Muzaffar Ahmad.

The officer further said that the militants have been surrounded by the forces. He said reinforcements have been rushed to the area to engage the militants.

This is the second militant attack in the valley in the past four days. On Friday, two policemen were killed and another wounded in a militant attack in Nowgam area on the outskirts of Srinagar, the region’s main city.