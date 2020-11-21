SPO suspended for allegedly taking bribe in north Kashmir's Baramulla

A Special Police Officer (SPO) was placed under suspension for allegedly taking bribe at Police Post Palhalan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

According to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), a complaint against the policeman was registered at Police Post Palhalan Delina.

Officials said that a case has been registered against the cop and an investigation is underway.

He has been placed under suspension and a departmental enquiry has also been initiated against him, he further said.