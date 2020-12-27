SPO-turned-militant among four arrested in central Kashmir's Budgam: Police

Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested four persons including a Special Police Officer (SPO) who had decamped with two AK-47 rifles from his unit in Chadoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

“Acting on a specific input, Budgam police along with 53RR and 181 Bn CRPF launched a CASO at Hayatpora, Chadoora. During search, one vehicle tried to flee from the cordon which was stopped tactfully, the occupants tried to resist who were overpowered by security forces,” said a police spokesman, in a statement.

One of those arrested was identified as “deserter SPO-turned-militant Altaf Hussain,” added the statement. The other three were identified as Shabir Ahmad Bhat, Jamsheed Magray, and Zahid Dar all residents of Pulwama.

“On their search, arms and ammunition and other incriminating material were recovered. On further enquiry it was found that the group is associated with banned organization JeM and were operating in the area with the intention to carry out some subversive activities,” read the statement.

The said SPO had decamped with two AK-47 rifles along with one Jahangir who was later on arrested by security forces in a search operation. “In this regard, case FIR no 242/2020 under relevant sections of UAPA has been registered in PS Chadoora and investigation taken up.”