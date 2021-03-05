Kashmir, Latest News
IANS
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: March 5, 2021, 10:53 AM

Spring blooms as mercury rises in Kashmir

"Possibility of heavy snow over isolated places particularly over higher reaches cannot be ruled out," a statement issued by the MET department said.
IANS
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: March 5, 2021, 10:53 AM
File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]
File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]

With both the minimum and maximum temperatures continuing to improve in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, several varieties of spring flowers like the daffodils and hyacinths have begun blooming in the valley.

Meteorological (MET) department has forecast fair weather till Friday evening followed by a short spell of rain and snow till Sunday.

Trending News

G.A. Mir condoles demise of veteran Congress leader's wife

File Photo of Altaf Bukhari

Apni Party committed to welfare of people: Altaf Bukhari

GK Photo

Labourer killed, two others injured after falling from under construction railway bridge in J&K's Ramban

File Photo: Aman Farooq/GK

COVID-19: No congregational prayers at Hazratbal shrine on Shab-e-Meraj

“Dry weather is expected till evening of March 6. Probability of light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning over plains and light to moderate snow over the higher reaches is expected during late night of March 6 and March 7.

“Possibility of heavy snow over isolated places particularly over higher reaches cannot be ruled out,” a statement issued by the MET department said.

Srinagar recorded 4.2 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 0.3 and Gulmarg minus 2.4 as the minimum temperature of the day.

Latest News

G.A. Mir condoles demise of veteran Congress leader's wife

Representational Photo

Three schools closed in Budgam after teachers, students test Covid-19 positive

File Photo of Altaf Bukhari

Apni Party committed to welfare of people: Altaf Bukhari

GK Photo

Labourer killed, two others injured after falling from under construction railway bridge in J&K's Ramban

Maximum temperature in Srinagar and Jammu was 19.6 and 27.8, respectively on Thursday.

Leh town of Ladakh had minus 6.7, Kargil minus 7 and Drass minus 9.9 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 12.3, Katra 13.4, Batote 7.1, Banihal 4.0 and Bhaderwah 3.9 as the minimum temperature.

Tagged in ,
Related News