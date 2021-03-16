Kashmir, Latest News
UPDATED: March 16, 2021, 11:03 AM

Spring in Kashmir oscillates between snow and bloom

"Weather will remain mainly dry till March 20. No major rain or snowfall is expected during this period in J&K and Ladakh," an official of MET department said.
Spring flowers are in full bloom in the gardens of Srinagar city. [File]
Spring flowers are in full bloom in the gardens of Srinagar city. [File]

Weather remained dry and pleasant in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday as the meteorological (MET) office said same weather conditions would prevail till the weekend.

“Weather will remain mainly dry till March 20. No major rain or snowfall is expected during this period in J&K and Ladakh,” an official of MET department said.

Spring flowers are in full bloom in the famous Mughal gardens in Srinagar city. Dozens of tourists and locals are visiting Shalimar, Nishat and Chashma Shahi gardens which have been thrown open to public.

Kashmir these days presents a mind boggling contrast to the visitors from the heavily snow clad Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonamarg to the flower bedecked Mughal gardens around the Dal Lake.

Srinagar recorded 5.6 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 2 and Gulmarg minus 1.4 as the minimum temperature of the day.

Leh town of Ladakh had minus 1.2, Kargil minus 4.6 and Drass minus 9 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 15.3, Katra 15.2, Batote 9.2, Banihal 7.1 and Bhaderwah 6.9 as the night’s lowest temperature.

