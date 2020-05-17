Srinagar admin cautions people against fraudsters collecting ration cards

The Srinagar district administration Sunday said that they have received reports of fraudsters impersonating as government officials collecting copies of ration cards from BPL families and ‘charges’ for processing relief amounts in their favour.

A spokesman cautioned the people against falling into the trap of swindlers while stating that the Srinagar administration is providing no such relief amount as claimed.

The reports as received suggest that fraudsters are duping poor families collecting money from them in the name of registration with the DC Office Srinagar for a relief amount of ten thousand rupees each.

The spokesman said that fraudsters ask for BPL ration cards as proof of eligibility to make it look like genuine, adding that reports suggest that their main target and those who have mainly fallen into their trap are women and women-headed families.