Latest News, Srinagar
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 19, 2021, 11:08 PM

Srinagar boy goes missing, family seeks help to trace him

Mehran Yaseen Shalla went missing last evening from his home in Kaka Sahib Jamalatta, his father Muhammad Yaseen told Greater Kashmir.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 19, 2021, 11:08 PM
19-year-old Mehraan
19-year-old Mehraan

A 19-year-old boy from downtown Srinagar has gone missing from his home, prompting his family to seek help of the general public in tracing him.

Mehran Yaseen Shalla went missing last evening from his home in Kaka Sahib Jamalatta, his father Muhammad Yaseen told Greater Kashmir.

Trending News
Representative Image

Mughal Road to reopen tomorrow to facilitate COVID-19 patients' referral from Poonch, Rajouri to Srinagar

A health worker prepares a COVID-19 test sample on the outskirts of Srinagar, May 9, 2021. [Mubashir Khan/ GK]

62 COVID-19 deaths, 3,969 cases in J&K in 24 hours

Representational Image

J&K Panchayats to have 5-bedded COVID Care Centres

Men work inside an oxygen plant in a hospital in Jammu on Monday, 17 Monday 2021. [Mir Imran for Greater Kashmir]

40 oxygen cylinders go missing from SDH Kupwara; three staffers suspended, probe ordered

He said Mehran left his home at 7:15 pm last evening but didn’t return following which they filed a missing report at the SR Gunj police station.

The family members of Mehran have appealed to the general public to contact them on below given numbers if they have any information about his whereabouts.

Contact numbers: 9906129916, 9541421964.

Tagged in , , ,
Related News