Srinagar boy goes missing, family seeks help to trace him

A 19-year-old boy from downtown Srinagar has gone missing from his home, prompting his family to seek help of the general public in tracing him.

Mehran Yaseen Shalla went missing last evening from his home in Kaka Sahib Jamalatta, his father Muhammad Yaseen told Greater Kashmir.

He said Mehran left his home at 7:15 pm last evening but didn’t return following which they filed a missing report at the SR Gunj police station.

The family members of Mehran have appealed to the general public to contact them on below given numbers if they have any information about his whereabouts.

Contact numbers: 9906129916, 9541421964.