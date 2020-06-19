Srinagar elderly with Saudi Arabia travel history dies of Covid-19

A 79-year-old covid-19 patient from Nowshera area of Srinagar died at SKIMS Soura, officials said on Friday.

The fatality took the overall death count due to the virus in Jammu and Kashmir to 73 and of them, more than forty people succumbed to the pathogen during this monthly only.

The man with history of travel to Saudia Arabia was admitted to the tertiary care hospital on June 8 and died in Infectious Disease Block at around 11:15 p.m. last night, Dr Farooq Jan, the medical superintendent SKIMS, told news agency GNS.

The septuagenarian, he said, had underlying ailments like “hypertension,T2DM, Hypothyroidism, B/L chest infiltrate”.

So far, 73 people have succumbed to the virus in J&K—nine from Jammu and 63 from the Valley.

Srinagar district with 18 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla 12, Shopian (9), Kulgam (8), six each in Anantnag and Jammu, Kupwara (five), Budgam (three), Pulwama (two) while one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Doda, Udhampur and Rajouri.