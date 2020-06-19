Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: June 19, 2020, 9:52 AM

Srinagar elderly with Saudi Arabia travel history dies of Covid-19

So far, 73 people have succumbed to the virus in J&K—nine from Jammu and 63 from the Valley.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: June 19, 2020, 9:52 AM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

A 79-year-old covid-19 patient from Nowshera area of Srinagar died at SKIMS Soura, officials said on Friday.

The fatality took the overall death count due to the virus in Jammu and Kashmir to 73 and of them, more than forty people succumbed to the pathogen during this monthly only. 

Trending News
Representational Pic

NC welcomes shift from 'jingoism to peace', demands restoration of J&K's special status

File Pic

Four more militants killed on second day of Shopian gunfight, toll 5

Representational Pic

80-year-old Sopore resident dies of Covid-19, J&K toll now 74

The man with history of travel to Saudia Arabia was admitted to the tertiary care hospital on June 8 and died in Infectious Disease Block at around 11:15 p.m. last night, Dr Farooq Jan, the medical superintendent SKIMS, told news agency GNS.

The septuagenarian, he said, had underlying ailments like “hypertension,T2DM, Hypothyroidism, B/L chest infiltrate”.

So far, 73 people have succumbed to the virus in J&K—nine from Jammu and 63 from the Valley. 

Latest News
Representational Pic

NC welcomes shift from 'jingoism to peace', demands restoration of J&K's special status

Representational Pic

15-day-old infant becomes youngest COVID-19 victim in J&K, toll 75

File Pic

Highest single-day spike of 13,586 COVID-19 cases in India

File Pic

Indo-China border standoff: Plan to start construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya suspended

Srinagar district with 18 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla 12, Shopian (9), Kulgam (8), six each in Anantnag and Jammu, Kupwara (five), Budgam (three), Pulwama (two) while one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Doda, Udhampur and Rajouri.

Related News