Srinagar gunfight: One more militant killed, toll 2

One more militant has been killed in the ongoing encounter in Pozwalpora area of Zoonimar, taking the death toll to 2.

Official sources told news agency GNS that two unidentified militants have been killed so far in the ongoing encounter.

Earlier, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar while talking to media said that they tried to persuade the militants to surrender, but they rejected the offer.

One among the trapped militants is involved in last month attack in Pandach area of Ganderbal, in which two BSF personnel were killed, the IGP added.

Meanwhile, mobile Internet services have been suspended in Srinagar.