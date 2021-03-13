Kashmir, Latest News
Mohammad Taskeen
Banihal ,
UPDATED: March 13, 2021, 5:13 PM

Srinagar-Jammu highway re-opens partially after over 24 hours

In a separate advisory, the traffic police department has said that only light-motor-vehicles from Jammu towards Srinagar will be allowed on Sunday subject to good weather.
An official said that the strategic highway was reopened partially around 3pm on Saturday after the debris of the mudslide was cleared. GK Photo
The Srinagar-Jammu highway was re-opened for traffic on Saturday after remaining closed for over 24 hours, officials said.

The highway, which is the only surface link between Kashmir and the rest of the world, was closed on Friday morning due to a mudslide near Shabanbass in Banihal area.

The mudslide was triggered by incessant rains in the area.

An official said that the strategic highway was reopened partially around 3pm on Saturday after the debris of the mudslide was cleared.

Only stranded local traffic halted at the site of the mudslide site was allowed to move first, he said, adding no traffic was allowed on the highway.

Only local traffic is allowed to move on the highway on Friday in view of weekly repair work.

In a separate advisory, the traffic police department has said that only light-motor-vehicles from Jammu towards Srinagar will be allowed on Sunday subject to good weather.

