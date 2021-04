The traffic on strategic Srinagar-Jammu highway will be allowed after two-day closure on Saturday, officials said today.

An official said that subject to fair weather and better road conditions Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) shall be allowed from Kashmir on Srinagar-Jammu highway.

J&K traffic police in a communiqué asked Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Srinagar to liaise with its counterpart in Ramban before releasing the traffic from Zig (Qazigund) in the time slot of 0700 to 1000 hours.