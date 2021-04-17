Srinagar-Jammu highway to remain closed tomorrow due to landslides

Authorities on Saturday informed that no traffic shall be allowed tomorrow on Srinagar-Jammu highway due to inclement weather and landslides at various places along the road.

Traffic police in a communique said due to incessant rains, many places along the highway are blocked due to landslides and shooting stones, hence forcing authorities to halt the traffic movement on the strategic highway for tomorrow.

It said that Mughal road connecting Shopian and Poonch districts also remains closed due to the accumulation of snow.