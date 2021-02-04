Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 4, 2021, 5:01 PM

Srinagar-Jammu highway to remain shut tomorrow for weekly repair work

Mughal Road and Srinagar-Sonmarg-Gumri road too shall continue to remain closed till further orders, it said.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 4, 2021, 5:01 PM
GK File Photo
GK File Photo

The Srinagar-Jammu highway will remain shut on Friday owing to weekly maintenance and repair work on the road, traffic authorities said.

J&K Traffic Police tweeted this afternoon that no traffic shall be allowed from either direction in view of the repair work.

Trending News

Upgrade basic amenities in Srinagar: YNC

Hakeem Yaseen calls on LG Sinha

Div Com reviews progress on AIIMS, Bakhshi Stadium, other major projects

3 OGWs arrested in Hajin: Police

Mughal Road and Srinagar-Sonmarg-Gumri road too shall continue to remain closed till further orders, it said.

For now, people have been advised to undertake travel on NH-44 only after contacting control units as follows: Jammu: 01912459048, 9419147732, Srinagar: 01942450022/485396, 18001807091, Ramban: 9419993745, Udhampur: 8491928625.

Tagged in , ,
Related News