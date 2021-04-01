Srinagar-Jammu highway to remain shut tomorrow for weekly repair work

The Srinagar-Jammu highway shall remain closed tomorrow on Friday owing to weekly maintenance and repair work on the road.

J&K Traffic Police said in a communiqué that no traffic shall be allowed from either direction on the highway between Udhampur and Jawahar Tunnel in view of the maintenance and repairing on the road.

Besides, Mughal Road and Srinagar-Sonmarg-Gumri road will continue to remain closed due to snow accumulation and adverse road condition.

The traffic police advised people to undertake travel on NH-44 only after contacting control units as follows: Jammu: 01912459048, 9419147732, Srinagar: 01942450022/485396, 18001807091, Ramban: 9419993745, Udhampur: 8491928625.