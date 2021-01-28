Srinagar-Jammu highway to remain shut tomorrow for weekly repair work

The Srinagar-Jammu highway will remain shut on Friday owing to weekly maintenance and repair work on the road, traffic authorities said on Thursday.

J&K Traffic Police tweeted this afternoon that no traffic shall be allowed from either direction in view of the repair work.

Mughal Road and Srinagar-Sonmarg-Gumri road will also continue to remain closed till further orders, it said.

The traffic police advised people to undertake travel on NH-44 only after contacting control units as follows: Jammu: 01912459048, 9419147732, Srinagar: 01942450022/485396, 18001807091, Ramban: 9419993745, Udhampur: 8491928625.