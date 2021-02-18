Srinagar-Jammu highway to remain shut tomorrow for weekly repairs

The Srinagar-Jammu highway will remain shut on Friday for the weekly maintenance and repair work on the arterial road connecting Kashmir with the rest of the world, traffic authorities said today.

J&K Traffic Police said in a communique that no traffic shall be allowed from either direction in view of the repair work.

Mughal Road and Srinagar-Sonmarg-Gumri road will also continue to remain closed till further orders, it said.

The traffic police advised people to undertake travel on NH-44 only after contacting control units as follows: Jammu: 01912459048, 9419147732, Srinagar: 01942450022/485396, 18001807091, Ramban: 9419993745, Udhampur: 8491928625.