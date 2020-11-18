Srinagar-Kargil highway reopens for one way traffic after four days

The Srinagar-Kargil highway reopened on Wednesday for one-way traffic after remaining closed for four consecutive days due to fresh snowfall.

An official told Greater Kashmir that the highway was thrown open for one way traffic on Wednesday.

He said that first the traffic movement from Drass side was allowed to move towards Srinagar. “But now traffic from Sonamarg side towards Ladakh is being allowed,” the official said.

Pertinently, the Zojila Pass had experienced over 2 ft of fresh snowfall after which the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) pressed its men and machinery into service to clear the road for the traffic. The highway was closed on Saturday evening.

Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) Drass Asgar Ali, SHO Drass Manzoor Ahmed and SHO Sonamarg Lateef Ali besides other traffic officials were monitoring the traffic movement on the highway.