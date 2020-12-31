Kashmir, Latest News
Irfan Raina
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 31, 2020, 5:25 PM

Srinagar-Ladakh highway to remain closed from New Year's Day

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday ordered the closure of the Srinagar-Ladakh highway from 1st January 2021 till further orders to avoid any mishap in view of the weather forecast and road conditions.

In an order, the divisional commissioner Kashmir, PK Pole, said the highway will remain closed from January 1st to prevent any mishap due to slippery road conditions.

“In view of the weather forecast of snowfall this weekend, sub zero temperatures and slippery road conditions of the road from Gagengar to Zojila (zero point), the committee formed vide order no 1048 JK (GAD) of 2020, dated 13-11-2020 met informally and decided to close the road,” read the order.

