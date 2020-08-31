Srinagar-Leh highway closed for civilian traffic movement amid fresh Chinese transgression

The 434-Km strategic Srinagar-Leh highway was closed for civilian traffic movement on Monday, even as the India army said that they have thwarted China’s provocative military movements to change the status quo at the Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh.

Reports said that the civilian traffic movement has been stopped since Monday morning at many places along Srinagar-Leh highway in Ganderbal district, however convoys carrying armed forces were allowed to move towards Ladakh.

The decision to stop the civilian traffic movement came amid fresh “provocative” military movements by the Chinese troops on the intervening night of August 29-30 in eastern Ladakh.

Officials of the police and the civil administration didn’t specify the reason behind stopping the traffic movement.

Despite repeated attempts, Senior superintendent of police Ganderbal, Khalil Poswal didn’t respond to phone calls from this journalist.

In a statement issued today, the Indian Army said that on the night of August 29 and August 30, 2020, People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements during the ongoing standoff in Eastern Ladakh and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo.

“Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Lake, and undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on ground,” the force said.

The Indian Army also stated that they are committed to maintaining peace and tranquility through dialogue, but are also equally determined to protect its territorial integrity.