Srinagar-Leh highway reopens for LMVs after six days of closure

The 434-km long Srinagar-Leh highway was thrown open for the light motor vehicles (LMV) on Sunday after remaining closed for six days because of snowfall and slippery road conditions.

An official told Greater Kashmir that the LMVs from Sonamarg were allowed to move towards Kargil on Sunday.

“Though some LMVs were allowed to cross Zojila from Sonamarg on Saturday, the road was closed immediately due to fresh landslides along the highway,” the official said.

Meanwhile, as per a traffic advisory subject to fair weather and better road condition all type of vehicles shall be allowed from Kargil to Sonamarg.

The advisory also mentions the timing for travelling on the highway.

“All Srinagar/Jammu bound vehicles shall cross TCP Shiliktsey Kargil by 10:00 hrs and TCP Meenamarg by 1400 hrs. Moreover Leh based vehicles moving towards Srinagar shall cross TCP Khalsi by 05:00 hrs. No vehicle shall be allowed after cut of timings,” it said.

However, security forces have been advised not to ply against the advisory/traffic plan in view of slippery conditions of the road at Zojila.

Commuters have been asked to carry Anti-Skid Chain to gain more grip on the slippery road condition at Zojila and plan their journey accordingly and advised to undertake journey only after confirming status of the Zojila road concerned authorities.

“They can confirm the status from Police Control Room Kargil (01985 232275, 8491938293), Police Control Room Leh (01982258880, 6006028084), DTI Kargil (6005498565), SHO P/S Drass (7006593331), DTI Leh (9797849551), DYSP Traffic Leh (9419287779). Vehicles shall be released from TCP Shiliktse at 06:00 hours sharp up to 10:00 hours,” the advisory said.