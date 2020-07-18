Srinagar-Leh highway reopens partially for traffic

The Srinagar-Leh highway re-opened partially for traffic on Saturday, a day after a massive landslide blocked it in Bonibagh area of Kangan in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and the civil administration had pressed men and machinery into service to clear the debris from the highway.

SDM Kangan, Hakim Tanveer Ahmed told Greater Kashmir that the highway is open partially, adding that the clearance work is still going on because the slide was huge.

He said hundreds of vehicles heading towards Kashmir from Kargil, including trucks and tankers, are being allowed to cross the road stretch hit by the landslide.