Srinagar man tests COVID-19 positive three days after death; J&K tally now 90

Three days after his death, the swab sample of a 75-year-old man from Mehjoor Nagar here returned positive for the covid-19 on Thursday, taking the fatality count due to the virus to 90 in J&K.

Medical Superintendent SMHS hospital Dr Nazir Choudhary told news agency GNS that the septuagenarian was admitted on June 22. His swab sample was taken at 11 p.m. on June 22 while he died in wee hours on June 23.

Earlier, a 57-year-old covid-19 positive man from Poonch with underlying health conditions including acute renal failure died at GMC Jammu.

The deceased was referred from Samba to GMC Jammu on June 19 and died late last night, sources said.

This is the first death due to the covid-19 in Poonch district, they said.

“He was diabetic and had acute renal failure,” Dr Dara Singh, Medical Superintendent JMC Jammu, told GNS. “He died late last night,” he added.

So far, 90 people have succumbed to the virus in J&K—11 from Jammu division and 79 from the Valley.

Srinagar district with 22 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla 13, Kulgam (11), Shopian (10), Jammu (7), six each in Budgam and Anantnag, Kupwara (5), Pulwama (four) while one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Poonch, Doda, Udhampur and Rajouri.