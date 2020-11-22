Srinagar records season's coldest night as mercury plummets to minus 3.7 degree Celsius

Latest News, Srinagar
Srinagar,
November 22, 2020

File Photo [Image for representational purpose only] Aman Farooq/GK
File Photo [Image for representational purpose only] Aman Farooq/GK

Srinagar recorded the coldest night of the season as the mercury plummeted to minus 3.7 degree Celsius, officials said on Sunday.

A meteorological department official told news agency GNS that today’s minimum temperature was three degrees below the normal for this time of the year.

However, he said, Gulmarg remained the coldest place in Kashmir Valley and mercury tumbled to minus 7. 4 degree Celsius at the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir.

Pahalgam, the famous tourist destination of the Valley, recorded minus 5.6 degree Celsius, Qazigund minus 2.6°C, Kupwara minus 3.4°C, Kokernag minus 1.9°C, Konibal minus 5.0°C, Srinagar Airport minus 2.5°C, Awantipora minus 4.4°C, Anantnag-3.0°C, Bandipora 0.0°C, Budgam minus 2.6°C, Shopian minus 5.4°C, Pulwama minus 3.1°C and Kulgam minus 2.1°C.

