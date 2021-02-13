Srinagar resident evading arrest for over four decades held: Police

Police in Srinagar have arrested an absconder who was evading his arrest for over four decades.

The accused has been identified as Majeed Tanch son of Fateh Tanch resident of Check Dara Harwan A/P Anderwan Kangan Ganderbal, said a police spokesman.

He was wanted by law for his involvement in case FIR number 03/1980 under section 379 RPC, 06 Forest Act of PS Saddar. He was evading arrest from the last 41 years, said the spokesman.

The accused has been presented before the Forest Magistrate Saddar Court Srinagar.