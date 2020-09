A Srinagar resident who was impersonating as a doctor was apprehended by the police in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Sunday.

According to DSP Headquarter, Mudasir Ahmad, the accused was running a clinic at main town Kupwara from the last one month and used to visit the facility on Sundays.

He identified the accused as Masood Ahmad Khan son of late Ghulam Mohammad Khan, a resident of Srinagar.