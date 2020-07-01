Srinagar woman, 50, dies at SKIMS; J&K COVID-19 toll now 102

A 50-year-old woman from Srinagar, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died at SKIMS Soura on Wednesday morning.

Dr G H Yatoo, Nodal officer for Covid-19 at SKIMS told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), that the woman from Eidgah Srinagar was admitted at SKIMS on June 19.

“She was admitted as a case of Hypertension, Hypothyroidism with community acquired pneumonia with type 1 respiratory failure,” he said.

With her death, the death toll related to Covid-19 in J&K has reached to 102 including 90 from Kashmir and 12 from Jammu division.