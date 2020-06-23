Srinagar woman dies of COVID-19, J&K tally now 86

A woman from Natipora area of Srinagar dies of Covid-19 last evening, taking the number of fatalities due to novel coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir to 86, officials said.

“The woman was diabetic, hypertensive and had bilateral pneumonia. She was shifted from SMHS on Monday evening died within sometime in ICU of CD hospital,” Dr Salim Tak, Medical Superintendent CD hospital, one of the exclusive facilities for the management of the covid-19 patients in Valley, was quoted as having said by news agency GNS.

She became the third person to die of COVID-19 on Monday. With her death, the number of people who have succumbed to the virus in J&K reached 86—ten from Jammu and 76 from the Valley.

Srinagar district with 20 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla 13, ten each in Shopian and Kulgam (10), Jammu (7), six each in Budgam and Anantnag, Kupwara (5), Pulwama (four) while one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Doda, Udhampur and Rajouri.