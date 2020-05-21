Latest News, Srinagar
Srinagar woman tests positive for Covid -19 day after her death; J&K tally now 20

An 80- year -old woman from Srinagar tested positive for covid-19  a day after her death at SMHS hospital, taking the total number of ccovid -19 deaths in Jammu and Kashmir to 20.

Dr Salim Khan Nodal officer for covid-19 at GMC Srinagar told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), that the  lady from Usmania colony Bemina Srinagar, who died at SMHS on Wednesday, tested positive for covid-19 on Thursday.

He said that she was admitted with bilateral pneumonia and hypertension on May 19 and was kept in isolation ward where she died on Thursday.                         

He said her body was kept in GMC Srinagar mortuary and her reports came positive for covid-19 today.

