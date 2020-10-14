SSB constable leaves unit without intimation in Chadoora; missing report lodged

A constable of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has left his unit along with a magazine without intimation, prompting his superiors to lodge a missing report with the police in Chadoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district, reports said today.

As per news agency GNS, the Commandant of the 14th battalion of SSB has made a communication to police station Chadoora that the constable identified as Altaf Hussain (110734231) son of Alam Din of Rehan Koteranka Rajouri has absconded from the campus at Nagam at around 2115 hours on October 13.

The Commandant has sought registration of the FIR in connection with the incident.

A police officer confirmed that a communication has been received for FIR regarding the incident.