SSB constable who went missing from Chadoora in central Kashmir arrested in Rajouri

Police in Rajouri have arrested an SSB constable who went missing from his camp in Budgam district of central Kashmir with one magazine of Insas rifle, officials said today.

They said that on a tip off, a team of Rajouri police intercepted a truck at Manjakote in Rajouri which was on way to Rajouri from Kashmir via Mughal Road.

“The said SSB constable was arrested from the truck. A magazine of Insas rifle has also been recovered from his possession,” said an official.

He said the constable, identified as Altaf Hussain, is a resident of Kotranka tehsil area of Rajouri district and is believed to have been suffering with some domestic problems.

A senior police officer said that arrested constable will be handed over to Budgam police for further investigation.