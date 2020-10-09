Latest News, Srinagar
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: October 9, 2020, 9:54 AM

SSB man goes missing in Kashmir capital Srinagar

Police lodges missing report, ascertaining details, say officials
Representational Image
A Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) man went missing from his camp in Sadrabal area of Srinagar, summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday.

Quoting officials, news agency KNO reported that the man, identified as Jitendra (GD number 12043026), hailing from Uttar Pradesh, went missing on Thursday evening.

A missing report has been filed at police station Lal Bazar while efforts are on to trace the missing trooper, said an official. 

“We are ascertaining the details,” said a police official.

