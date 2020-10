A paramilitary trooper of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) ended his life by shooting himself dead with his service rifle in Handwara area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district last night.

A police officer told news agency GNS that the trooper identified as Amit Kumar of 37 Battalion took the extreme step inside the camp in Vilgam at around 10 pm.

“Investigation has been launched to ascertain reasons as to why the trooper, a resident of UP, committed suicide,” said the officer.