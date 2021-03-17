Stalemate over as administration fixes mutton price at Rs 535 per kg

The deadlock over mutton prices has finally ended with the administration and stakeholders agreeing to sell meat at Rs 535 per kilogram.



This was agreed by both the parties in a meeting that was held today at the office of Divisional Commsioner Kashmir.



“Rate of mutton has been fixed at Rs 535 per kg. Official notification with notified rates will be issued tomorrow,” said Director Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Bashir Ahmad Khan.

Kashmir valley has been facing an acute mutton shortage since November last year when the butchers decided to shut shops after the divisional administration fixed the mutton rate at Rs 480 per kg.

Several rounds of talks between the dealers and divisional administration had failed to break the ice since, with the former rejecting the revised government rate of Rs 515 per kg in the last meeting on March 6. Selling at this price, the dealers said, would incur them huge losses.