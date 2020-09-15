Stray dogs attack and injure four in north Kashmir's Sopore

At least four persons, including three females, were injured after they were attacked by stray dogs in Botingoo village of Zainagir belt of Sopore on Monday evening.

Reports said that a pack of stray dogs appeared in Bhat mohalla and attacked and injured at least four people.

Authorities at sub-district hospital Sopore said that they had received four people injured by stray dogs on Monday evening.

All of them were treated and given anti-rabies vaccination, said an official, while identifying the injured as Haseena Begum, Posha Begum, Khushboo and Arfat Ahmad.