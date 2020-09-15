Stray dogs attack and injure four in north Kashmir's Sopore

Kashmir, Latest News
Ghulam Mohammad
Sopore ,
UPDATED: September 15, 2020, 11:58 AM

At least four persons, including three females, were injured after they were attacked by stray dogs in Botingoo village of Zainagir belt of Sopore on Monday evening.

Reports said that a pack of stray dogs appeared in Bhat mohalla and attacked and injured at least four people.

Authorities at sub-district hospital Sopore said that they had received four people injured by stray dogs on Monday evening.

All of them were treated and given anti-rabies vaccination, said an official, while identifying the injured as Haseena Begum, Posha Begum, Khushboo and Arfat Ahmad.

