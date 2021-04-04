Stray dogs injure ten children in north Kashmir's Kupwara; 5 hospitalized

At least ten children were injured by a pack of stray dogs at Dardapora Lolab in Kupwara district of north Kashmir on Sunday afternoon, locals and officials said.



Quoting the sources, news agency GNS reported that the pack of dogs attacked the children at Lawadi Mohalla of Dardpora, injuring ten of them.



Five of the injured were taken to Sub District Hospital Sogam where from three were referred to district hospital Kupwara for specialized treatment to grievous wounds.



An official at SDH Sogam confirmed that five children were received at the hospital and three were later shifted to District Hospital Kupwara.



The injured have been identified as Shakir Ahmad, Ashiq Hassan Sheikh, Imtiaz Ahmad Bhat, Nelofar and V Akther.



It was passers-by who chased the dogs away otherwise the injuries would have been very serious or even fatal, local residents said.



According to them, the area has many stray dogs and children are afraid to walk alone because of the menace.



“Although we have complained many times to the authorities no action has been taken,” a local said.