Strict lockdown imposed in parts of Poonch town after two COVID-19 cases

A complete lockdown was imposed in parts of Poonch town on Tuesday morning after two COVID-19 cases were reported from the region.

The lockdown was imposed in several parts of the town, including Nakha Wali chowk to Haji market, said an official.

He said nobody was allowed to move in or out of the area while there were strict directions not to open any shops or operate any vehicles.

The restrictions were imposed after a policeman posted at Nakha Wali Chowk and a vegetable vendor tested positive for COVID-19.