Strict restrictions imposed in Kashmir as 84-hour lockdown to prevent COVID spread goes underway

Strict restrictions were imposed on the movement of people as part of the administration’s 84-hour lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, amid a surge in virus related infections.

The restrictions that came in place at 7:00 PM on Thursday will remain imposed till 7:00 AM on Monday in eleven districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Reports said that police and paramilitary forces have erected barricades on roads at many places in the city as well as other districts to prevent the movement of motorists and pedestrians.

However, essential services have been exempted.

Kashmir Police chief, Vijay Kumar on Thursday directed his force to ensure hassle free movement of health care workers and journalists.

District Magistrate Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz on Thursday while appealing people to stay indoors asked them to leave the delivery of essentials to the Magistrate himself.