Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 30, 2021, 11:40 AM

Strict restrictions imposed in Kashmir as 84-hour lockdown to prevent COVID spread goes underway

The restrictions that came in place at 7:00 PM on Thursday will remain imposed till 7:00 AM on Monday in eleven districts of Jammu and Kashmir.
Jehangir Chowk in main city Srinagar wears a deserted look as authorities impose 84-hour lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 infections, April 30, 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]
Jehangir Chowk in main city Srinagar wears a deserted look as authorities impose 84-hour lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 infections, April 30, 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

Strict restrictions were imposed on the movement of people as part of the administration’s 84-hour lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, amid a surge in virus related infections.

District Magistrate Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz on Thursday while appealing people to stay indoors asked them to leave the delivery of essentials to the Magistrate himself.

