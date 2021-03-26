Student dies in motorcycle accident in J&K's Rajouri, another rider injured

A student was killed and another person injured in a motorcycle accident in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, reports quoting officials said.



As per news agency GNS, a motorcycle met with an accident at around 1:15 pm in Manjakote area of the district, leaving both the riders injured.



They were shifted to GMC Rajouri where one of them, identified as Mohammad Atiq, was declared dead on arrival while the condition of another one remains critical.



The deceased, a resident of Dheri Dhara village, was a student.



A police officer said a case (videFIR No.35/2021) under section 279 and 337 IPC has been registered and investigation taken up.