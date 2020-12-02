Students in dilemma as B.Ed, ICMR JRF test dates clash

The clash between B.Ed 3rd and 4th semester exam of 2017 batch and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) JRF exam has left the students in dilemma.

Both the exams are scheduled on December 04 and it is not possible for the students to appear in both the exams simultaneously. Both the exams are scheduled from 2pm to 4.30pm.

“ICMR is a national level exam and its date was issued three months ago,” a group of aggrieved students said, in an email.

The students said distance education department of Kashmir University (KU) was not ready to prepone or postpone or at least change the timing of the exam.

“We appeal to the KU authorities to reschedule the B.Ed exams so that we will not miss the opportunity to appear in ICMR exam,” the students said.

The controller examination in KU, M Y Bhat said the students can choose to give a miss to the B.Ed exam on the scheduled date and appear for this paper in subsequent B.Ed examination to be held in last week of December or first week of January.