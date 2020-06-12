Jammu, Latest News
Summer break announced for schools in summer zone of Jammu division; teachers asked to remain available online

"Those schools falling under winter zones of Jammu will observe summer vacation from July 06 to July 15," the order reads.
The school education department has announced summer vacation for all schools upto higher secondary level falling in summer zones of Jammu division.

As per an order issued by the principal secretary school education department, the schools will observe the summer vacation from June 15 to July 15 respectively.

“Those schools falling under winter zones of Jammu will observe summer vacation from July 06 to July 15,” the order reads.

The summer vacation has been announced with the condition that there will be online interaction of teachers with students through what’sapp groups or Google meet atleast once in a week.

“Weekly program, assignments shall be conducted throughout vacation period besides engaging children in cultural activities and for coverage of curriculum/syllabus,” the order reads.

As per the order, all the teachers have been asked to remain available for students through voice calls, texts and WhatsApp messages to answer the queries of students and clear the doubts with regard to the curriculum.

