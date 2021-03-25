Kashmir, Latest News
UPDATED: March 25, 2021, 12:50 PM

Sunshine greets visitors as Tulip Garden thrown open in Srinagar

Bright sunshine greeted people on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh after four days as the meteorological (MET) department forecast dry weather till the weekend.

It was a good omen for this year’s tourism in Kashmir as the Srinagar Tulip Garden was thrown open to the public.

Fifteen lakh Tulips of more than 64 varieties are in bloom at the garden while flowers of other species like hyacinths, daffodils and ranunculus are also in blossom on the sidelines of the Tulip Garden.

Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department is celebrating the Tulip festival at the garden from Thursday to promote tourism in the valley after a pandemic-destroyed year.

Srinagar had 4.7, Pahalgam minus 1.5 and Gulmarg minus 3.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature of the day.

Leh town of Ladakh had minus 1.4, Kargil minus 2.9 and Drass minus 10.8 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 12.7, Katra 11.7, Batote 5.9, Banihal 6.2 and Bhaderwah 2.7 as the minimum temperature.

