A suspected drug peddler has been arrested with 75 kg of poppy seeds in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, officials said Wednesday.



During a routine checking, a police team stopped a truck on the highway at Chenani area and recovered the contraband from its driver Malkeet Singh, they said.



The accused was arrested and the poppy seized, the police said, adding that a case has been registered at the Chenani police station and further investigation is underway.