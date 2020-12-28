Suspected LeT militant held in Jammu, two hand grenades recovered: Police

A suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant was arrested here and two grenades were recovered from him, scuttling an attempt by the Pakistan-based group to carry out an attack in the winter capital Jammu, a top police officer said on Monday.

The latest arrest comes a day after security forces busted a militant module with the arrest of three militant associates, who were caught along with six grenades, in Poonch district and two more militants with a cache of arms and ammunition in Jammu last week.

Mohammad Ashraf, a resident of Lar-Mahore area of Reasi district, was found roaming suspiciously on the national highway bypass near Bagh-e-Bahu in Jammu at around 7.30 pm Sunday and tried to flee on seeing police personnel but was chased and apprehended, Inspector General of Police, Jammu, Mukesh Singh said.

He said two hand grenades were recovered from the bag which was found in the possession of Ashraf, who was presently living in Peerbagh Colony in Sunjawan area of the city.

The arrested person is linked to the proscribed organization LeT and was tasked by the handlers from across the border to carry out grenade blasts in the city (Jammu), the IGP said.

He said the handler across was in contact with more operatives, the search for whom was in progress.

With the timely action by Jammu police, possible attacks in Jammu city have been averted, he said, adding a case under relevant sections of explosive substance Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was registered against the arrested person at Police Station Bagh-e-Bahu and further investigation was on.

Three militant associates were arrested and six grenades were seized from them in Poonch district on Sunday.

On December 25, two militants hailing from south Kashmir and affiliated with The Resistance Force (TRF) were arrested along with an AK assault rifle, one pistol and some ammunition in Jammu.