Kashmir, Latest News
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: March 5, 2021, 5:53 PM

Suspected militants trigger low-intensity IED blast in south Kashmir's Pulwama

However, they said there was no loss of life or injury in the explosion which took place in the Dangerpora area.
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: March 5, 2021, 5:53 PM
Suspected militants triggered a low-intensity Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in Dangerpora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday, officials said.

A senior police officer told news agency GNS that the small sized IED was placed near a shop. “There was no loss of life or injury in the incident,” he said.

The area, he said, has been cordoned off and further investigations have been taken up.

