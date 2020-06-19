India, Latest News
Press Trust of India
New Delhi ,
UPDATED: June 19, 2020, 5:50 PM

Suspended J&K DSP Davinder Singh gets bail in militancy case

The bail was granted on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and two sureties of like amount.
Press Trust of India
New Delhi ,
UPDATED: June 19, 2020, 5:50 PM
File Pic
File Pic

Suspended Jammu and Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh, arrested while ferrying two Hizb-ul-Mujahideen militants in a vehicle on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway earlier this year, was granted bail by a Delhi court on Friday, his lawyer said.

Singh and another accused in the case Irfan Shafi Mir were granted the relief by the court in a case filed by special cell of Delhi Police, noting that the probe agency failed to file charge sheet within 90 days from his arrest, as prescribed under law, their lawyer M S Khan said.

Trending News
Pic: Mubashir Khan/GK

J&K reports 125 new COVID19 cases, total now 5680

GK Pic

No connection between ceasefire violations along LoC and Indo-China border standoff: Army

Representational Pic

NC welcomes shift from 'jingoism to peace', demands restoration of J&K's special status

File Pic

Four more militants killed on second day of Shopian gunfight, toll 5

The bail was granted on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and two sureties of like amount.

Related News